City ace Cantwell relishing Carrow Road fan return

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:48 AM July 22, 2021   
Todd Cantwell in action for Norwich City in the midweek friendly against Lincoln City

Todd Cantwell in action for Norwich City in the midweek friendly against Lincoln City - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Todd Cantwell cannot wait to turn it on in front of Carrow Road full houses for Norwich City in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old addressed fans at a celebratory dinner held at the stadium on Wednesday to mark last season's Championship title achievement.

Cantwell has been linked with the likes of Aston Villa this summer, and again in recent days, but the attacking midfielder is looking forward to the matchday buzz after a season playing in front of empty stadiums, bar a few small pilot events.

The removal of restrictions on attendances at outdoor events in recent weeks by government and public health bodies should enable a sell out for Liverpool's opening weekend Premier League visit on August 14.

“It was nice (to see the fans). It has been a long time and we definitely missed them," he said, quoted on the club's official site. "I said to them that I hoped they enjoyed what we did for them. We are one club, so it was important that we concentrated on doing our job and now they get to see us in the Premier League, which is good.

“When Carrow Road is full and we have got big teams like Liverpool or Manchester City coming here the stadium will speak for itself. And as much as we have missed the fans, I am sure they have missed us as well. I am sure they will be loud, and they will be making a lot of noise and they will be our 12th man when we are at home.

“I think we need that, and every team needs that. Travelling on the road is always tough and when you have got your home support it always counts for more and hopefully we can have some good results and celebrate some good times together.”

