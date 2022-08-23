News
'He had a big impact' - Cherries boss on Cantwell loan spell
Scott Parker has hailed the impact Todd Cantwell had at Bournemouth during his loan spell on the South Coast, ahead of their reunion tonight.
The Norwich City midfielder spent the second half of last season at Dean Court, playing a role in their subsequent promotion to the Premier League.
Cantwell made 12 appearances for the Cherries but struggled for minutes towards the end of the campaign.
Bournemouth did possess an option to make the deal permanent for £11m but elected against activating that with the Dereham-born midfielder returning to Carrow Road this summer.
Dean Smith has reintegrated Cantwell into his first team squad, impressing with some positive early season performances.
He was left out of City's starting XI that beat Millwall on Friday, but Smith was happy with the response he got from the midfielder when explaining that decision to him.
Parker, who brings his Bournemouth side to Carrow Road in the second round of the Carabao Cup, has praised the 24-year-old and believes he made a real impact despite his limited amount of minutes last year.
"Todd was a valued member of our team," Parker told the Bournemouth Echo.
"In the time when he came in January to that point (the summer), he probably didn’t play as much back end as he would’ve liked.
"But he had a big impact on the training field in putting the pressure on the other boys in front of him, pushing them on, because he’s a quality player."