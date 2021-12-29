Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries open to Cantwell sale in January

Video

Todd Cantwell could be on his way out of Norwich City in January, according to reports.

Norwich City are open to selling Todd Cantwell in January, according to reports.

The attacking midfielder fell out of favour under Daniel Farke earlier in the season and is yet to convince Dean Smith that he can be a consistent starter in his side in the Premier League.

That has prompted the Canaries to begin talks with other clubs about a potential exit for the 23-year-old next month, according to a report in the Sun this afternoon.

Although there is no official or concrete interest in Cantwell's services yet, City are reportedly ramping up attempts to move him on this winter in order to generate funds for some incoming business of their own.

The Canaries would like to add an attacking option to their ranks but would need a major sale in order to facilitate that move.

Cantwell and Max Aarons are the prime candidates for moving on given their respective qualities, although the Dereham-born midfielder has found game time harder to come by in recent weeks.

Aarons looks likely to remain at Carrow Road this window, although a major bid would alter that situation.

Cantwell's contract expires in the summer, although City do have an option of a further year which they will activate. No talks have yet begun on a new deal at Carrow Road.

The academy graduate has played just eight appearances for City in the Premier League this season and was left out of the squad for their match against Crystal Palace on Tuesday due to a fitness issue.

Cantwell was City's second-highest scorer in the Premier League two seasons ago behind just Teemu Pukki, but has failed to have a similar impact this time around.

VERDICT: It's expected to be a very quiet transfer window at Carrow Road.

City would consider selling Cantwell or Aarons in order to fund some incoming business at the top end of the pitch after a big summer of spending.

It's been a difficult season so far for Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell may view this as the right time to depart the club, providing they could find a suitor elsewhere. There is an undeniable talent, and some coaches may be willing to take the risk given his performances at this level two seasons ago.

Despite speculation surrounding his own future, City are yet to receive a single offer for the attacking midfielder, although it's understood Aston Villa were admirers in the summer.

Pink Un + latest: City fans feel disconnected after more top-flight pain