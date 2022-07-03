City FA Youth Cup winner heading to the Premier League?

Huddersfield's Harry Toffolo has had tough times since an FA Youth Cup win at Norwich City in 2013. - Credit: Archant 2013

Former Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Harry Toffolo looks poised to seal a Premier League move to new boys Nottingham Forest.

The left-back is reportedly a target for the Championship play-off winners, with a £2.5m deal on the cards.

Huddersfield ace Toffolo lost out at Wembley to Steve Cooper’s side, before the Terriers triggered a one-year contract extension.

Toffolo's proposed switch to the Reds would cap a rise against the odds for a player who never made a league appearance for the Canaries, but was part of a crop who landed the club’s first FA Youth Cup trophy in three decades in 2013.

The 26-year-old was a key figure in the side under Neil Adams that featured the Murphy twins and Carlton Morris, but after a series of loan spells with Swindon, Rotherham, Peterborough, Scunthorpe and Doncaster he joined Millwall on a free in 2018.

The ex-England youth international never made an appearance for the Lions in a seven month spell before dropping down to League Two with Lincoln and then onto Huddersfield in 2020.

Toffolo was influential in the Terriers’ surprise promotion push last season, making 48 appearances.

Forest have been busy in the transfer market with Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson arriving on loan, and the reported £5m signing of French defender Giulian Biancone confirmed on Sunday.

The ambitious Reds had already sealed a club record deal for Nigerian international striker Taiwo Awoniyi earlier this summer, before announcing highly-rated Welsh international prospect Brennan Johnson had agreed a longer term deal to stay at the City Ground.