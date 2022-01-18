City striker pens new contract

Updated

Young Norwich City striker Tom Dickson-Peters has signed a new contract at the club.

The Scotland U19 international, who joined League One strugglers Gillingham on loan earlier this month, has put pen to paper on a fresh contract until 2025.

Dickson-Peters previous deal was set to expire in 2023.

The striker has kicked on his development this season, scoring 10 goals in 14 matches in the Premier League 2. That form saw him voted as the competition's player of the month for December.

Most noticeably, there was a hat-trick against Reading at the start of that month.

Dickson-Peters is yet to make his senior Canaries bow, although was included in the matchday squad for the Premier League clash against Aston Villa in December.

That followed a handful of appearances on the bench during their 2020/21 Championship title-winning campaign.

The 19-year-old made his professional debut for Gillingham against City's rivals Ipswich Town in a 4-1 loss that cost Steve Evans his job at Priestfield.

Dickson-Peters will be hoping he can force his way into the plans of the new manager, with City keeping a close eye on his progress through loans manager Andrew Hughes.

“It's amazing," he told canaries.co.uk. "That’s what you want and what you work for. It paid off and that’s one of the ways that the club can pay off your hard work."

Asked about his experience of being involved in Smith's matchday squad for a Premier League contest, the young striker said he has tried to absorb as much as possible from the senior players at the club.

“I enjoyed it," he said. "There were no negatives to take away from the situation. I’m just seeing what it’s like for the first time.

"I was just trying to soak everything in that the players are doing before games, how they feel after the game depending on the result and stuff like that.

"You can learn from them because they’ve been doing it a lot longer than we have. I’m just trying to learn off of everything."

Dickson-Peters isn't resting on his laurels, the next mission is to become a regular at senior level.

“I just want to score some goals really, that’s about it for me, and help the team because they’re in a tough situation right now," he said.

“Competing in men's football is the next step for me. I want to get on with it and have the best time possible.”

