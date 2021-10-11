Dickson-Peters on target as City youngsters fall to cup defeat

Video

Published: 3:50 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 3:56 PM October 11, 2021

Tom Dickson-Peters was on target again for Norwich City U23s in their 3-2 PL Cup defeat against Reading. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Tom Dickson-Peters netted his eighth goal in nine matches as Norwich City's U23s suffered a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League Cup against Reading.

The Scottish youth international has been in sparkling form for Alan Neilson's men at the start of this season and managed to divert Jon Rowe's cross into the back of the net on the stroke of half time.

A hat-trick from Reading youngster Jahmari Clarke condemned City to their fifth loss in all competitions after a bright start to the new season. He swept home after receiving the ball from Lynford Sackey on the right to open the scoring inside the opening ten minutes.

Dickson-Peters' equaliser followed before Clarke popped up again to slot the ball past City keeper Joe Rose. He capped off a tremendous individual performance by sealing his hat-trick five minutes from time.

The 18-year-old's goals saw the Royals pick up their first win since August in all competitions.

Abu Kamara managed to grab a late consolation for City in stoppage time but they failed to complete a comeback, with this result leaving them rooted to the foot of Group C.

Substitute Joe Duffy saw his effort smothered by Royals keeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke late on.

City are back in league action on Friday when they face Burnley at their Barnfield Training Centre at 1pm.

Alan Neilson's Norwich City U23 side have now lost all of their last five matches in all competitions. Credit: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

Reading U23s: Boyce-Clarke (GK), Sackey, Bristow, Ashcroft, Holzman, Purcell, Osorio (c), Camera, Vickers, Nyarko, Clarke. Subs not used: Collins, Abdel-Salam, Abrefa, Okine-Peters

- Goals: Clarke (9, 59, 85)

Norwich U23s: Rose (GK), Giurgi, Rowe, Tomkinson, Shipley, Warner, Khumbeni, Earley, Dickson-Peters, Hutchinson (Hills, 46). Subs not used: Duffy, St. Paul (GK), Okeowo

- Goals: Dickson-Peters (43), Kamara (90)