Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Norwich City transfer rumour: Fulham eye Trybull loan

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 7:35 PM July 22, 2021   
Tom Trybull of Norwich City celebrates after winning promotion to the Premiership in the Sky Bet Cha

Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull is reportedly interesting Championship side Fulham. - Credit: Alan Stanford/Focus Images Ltd

Out of favour Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull is reportedly being targeted by Championship side Fulham. 

The German isn't in Daniel Farke's plans for the Premier League and hasn't featured in any of the pre-season matches to date. Trybull spent the entirety of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, but struggled with injuries. 

According to reports in the Telegraph, Trybull could be spending his second season away from Carrow Road. 

The 28-year-old is interesting new Fulham boss Marco Silva as he plots their route back to the Premier League after relegation last season. 

Trybull has been working away from the first-team group with a host of players not favoured by Farke, including Timm Klose, Danel Sinani and Melvin Sitti. Ex-City midfielder Andy Hughes is leading sessions for those out of favour squad members. 

The midfielder was one of three City players informed their futures lied elsewhere following the club's relegation two season's ago. 

Trybull joined Tony Mowbray's men on loan and played 25 games in the Championship last season. City would be open to discussions about the German's future, be it permanently or another temporary spell away from Carrow Road. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Paranoia' is hitting transfer market for City chief
  2. 2 PRESSER LIVE: Farke and Webber map out plans
  3. 3 'Stubborn' Farke reveals why he is staying at City
  1. 4 Home comforts for former City striker
  2. 5 Daniel Farke signs new Norwich City deal
  3. 6 City ace Cantwell relishing Carrow Road fan return
  4. 7 Farke snubbed 'dream' offers
  5. 8 'Signing of the summer!' - Delight as Farke pens new City deal
  6. 9 City striker reveals debt to the Canaries
  7. 10 Paddy Davitt: Farke embodies Norwich City's bold way

The Canaries are hoping to add another midfielder to their ranks this window, with Bournemouth's Philip Billing their top target. 

Scott Parker's men are reluctant to sell the Danish international this summer, but are thought to be under pressure to sell after failing to gain promotion back to the Premier League. City are hoping that leads to a softened stance later in the window if they fail to shift assets like Arnaut Danjuma or Dominic Solanke. 

Pierre Lees-Melou has signed from Nice and Billy Gilmour's loan arrival from Chelsea has bolstered their options in the middle of the park. 

A return for Oliver Skipp is understood to be extremely unlikely at this stage, with the 20-year-old featuring in their friendly against Colchester United on Thursday. Nuno is believed to have planned with the ex-City loanee in his squad for the upcoming top-flight campaign. 

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke watched Norwich City beat Lincoln City 1-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly

Farke hails Lees-Melou impact in Lincoln win

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
King's Lynn Town v Norwich

Opinion

Connor Southwell: The evolution of City's centre back pursuit

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Pierre Lees-Melou marked his Norwich City bow with a late winner against Lincoln City

Match Report

Lees-Melou nets winner in training ground friendly against Lincoln

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
GassanAhadme

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

Young City striker completes Pompey loan move

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus