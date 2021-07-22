Norwich City transfer rumour: Fulham eye Trybull loan

Video

Published: 7:35 PM July 22, 2021

Out of favour Norwich City midfielder Tom Trybull is reportedly being targeted by Championship side Fulham.

The German isn't in Daniel Farke's plans for the Premier League and hasn't featured in any of the pre-season matches to date. Trybull spent the entirety of last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, but struggled with injuries.

According to reports in the Telegraph, Trybull could be spending his second season away from Carrow Road.

The 28-year-old is interesting new Fulham boss Marco Silva as he plots their route back to the Premier League after relegation last season.

Trybull has been working away from the first-team group with a host of players not favoured by Farke, including Timm Klose, Danel Sinani and Melvin Sitti. Ex-City midfielder Andy Hughes is leading sessions for those out of favour squad members.

The midfielder was one of three City players informed their futures lied elsewhere following the club's relegation two season's ago.

Trybull joined Tony Mowbray's men on loan and played 25 games in the Championship last season. City would be open to discussions about the German's future, be it permanently or another temporary spell away from Carrow Road.

The Canaries are hoping to add another midfielder to their ranks this window, with Bournemouth's Philip Billing their top target.

Scott Parker's men are reluctant to sell the Danish international this summer, but are thought to be under pressure to sell after failing to gain promotion back to the Premier League. City are hoping that leads to a softened stance later in the window if they fail to shift assets like Arnaut Danjuma or Dominic Solanke.

Pierre Lees-Melou has signed from Nice and Billy Gilmour's loan arrival from Chelsea has bolstered their options in the middle of the park.

A return for Oliver Skipp is understood to be extremely unlikely at this stage, with the 20-year-old featuring in their friendly against Colchester United on Thursday. Nuno is believed to have planned with the ex-City loanee in his squad for the upcoming top-flight campaign.