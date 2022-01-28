Former City midfielder poised to move again

Video

Tom Trybull looks poised to cut short his time at Hannover. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tom Trybull looks set to be on the move again after Hannover confirmed he is in talks with a series of other clubs.

The German midfielder joined the Bundesliga Two outfit in the summer after his contract with Norwich City expired.

Despite his recent arrival at the HDI Arena, he has been released from training by the German club in order to hold talks about a potential move elsewhere after seeing his game time limited this season.

The 28-year-old has made just five appearances for Hannover from a possible 20 in the league, including only three starts. Trybull hasn't featured since a substitute appearance against Paderborn in November.

After honest conversations with the people who matter at the club, Trybull is now searching for his fourth club in three seasons after spending the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Championship club Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking to their official website, Hannover's sporting director Marcus Mann confirmed Trybull has been permitted to begin negotiations with other clubs over a potential move away.

"We don't have the prospect of Tom getting the playing time he wants," he said.

"We exchanged honestly, were direct with each other and came to the conclusion that the best solution for all sides was for him to explore other options."

Trybull signed for Norwich after a successful trial in the summer of 2017.

He was one of Daniel Farke's first signings as City implemented the first phase of their rebuilding job under a new structure led by the German coach and sporting director Stuart Webber.

Tom Trybull was one of the first signings made under Daniel Farke and Stuart Webber. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

As an influential member of City's side who won the title in the 2018/19 season, Trybull then found himself on the periphery of the squad for the Premier League campaign, playing just 12 times.

Trybull went on to play 80 times for the club in a four-year spell in Norfolk, scoring on five occasions.

A mutual agreement in August saw him terminate his contract with the club in order to sign for Hannover. Despite his time in Norfolk containing largely positive memories, Trybull admitted back in 2020 that there was some regret over the manner of his Canaries exit.

