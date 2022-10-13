City winger Springett signs contract extension

News

Tony Springett has become the latest Norwich City youngster to sign an improved deal at the club, rewarding his breakthrough to the first team.

The 20-year-old has penned a new contract to extend his stay at Carrow Road until 2026, with the club retaining the option to add an additional year.

Springett, who has missed the start to this season due to injury and illness, made his senior City debut towards the back end of the Premier League season - including a start against Leicester in May.

Dean Smith rates Springett highly and has made his spell in the first-team a permanent one.

Springett's aim is now to become a first-team regular at the club and is viewing the new deal as a real vote of confidence in his talents.

"I'm over the moon really," Springett told City's official channels. "I'm just glad that the club are seeing potential in me and sticking by me. It gives me a bit of clarity and shows me that they are willing to keep working with me and pushing forward with my career.

"The way that the first team allows us Under-21s to come and train with them on a regular basis helps all of us as players.

"Hopefully I can get back in around the first team again, get playing, starting, and go from there."

Springett has made only one appearance for City this season, arriving as a makeshift left-back during their Carabao Cup penalty defeat to Premier League side Bournemouth in August.

In Smith, he has a coach keen to develop him further after having been impressed with the winger's performances for City's youth sides following his appointment last November.

“Tony has been training with the first team for a while now and made his debut in the Premier League last season," he said. "He’s been very impressive in training and he’s developing really well.

“He made his first start in the first team away at Leicester last season. He’s continued that development in training with the first team, whilst also playing with the Under-21s and in a first team cup fixture.

“He is very much deserving of this contract and we’re looking forward to working with him further.”