City youngster signs new deal

Tony Springett admits there is a special bond with Norwich City’s development squad after becoming the latest to sign a longer term Carrow Road contract.

The versatile teenager, who has been playing in midfield this season, rolled up his existing deal which had 18 months left, plus an option, to extend his stay until at least 2025.

The Irishman follows in the recent footsteps of team mates Jonathan Tomkinson, Jaden Warner and Lewis Shipley who have pledged their futures to the club.

Springett has been a mainstay in an Under-23s set up who are competing at the top end of their Premier League Two section this season.

“This is probably the best season I’ve experienced at this football club so far, just because as a group of lads we’re so much closer this year than I think we’ve ever been,” he said. “Even the newish lads such as Jonathan Tomkinson and Josh Giurgi, who didn’t go to Langley with us, have fitted straight in and I feel like that team chemistry has allowed us to do good this year and we’re just hoping to go all the way and hopefully get into Division One.

“I can’t really put it into words to be honest. It was good when I got my first one (contract), but for some reason getting the second one feels that much sweeter, so I’m over the moon really.

“I’ve been at the club since I was 12, so it’s been a long road. I don’t have anything bad to say about Norwich. It’s been so good since I came in at 12 all the way through to 2021 now. It’s been an absolute rollercoaster.”

Springett, speaking to the club’s official site, has seen at first hand the transformation around the club’s Colney training base.

“I remember when we had tin huts as changing rooms,” he said. “Seeing how much effort they’ve put into developing the whole training ground for the academy is a good thing to see because it shows how much they really value and care for us as players.

“I’ve had a little bit of a position change this year. I used to be a winger but the formation has changed up a bit, so I’m currently playing on the left of the diamond in central midfield, which is very enjoyable and I get on the ball a lot more now than I did when I played as a winger.

"Never say never, I’m definitely trying to top and go further with my numbers.

“My game has developed a lot. I came into Norwich as a winger and over the years I’ve played centre attacking midfield, left-back, right-back. I feel like playing all these different positions gives me so much to take on. I take something from every single one that can develop me and help me do things that I do in my normal position.”