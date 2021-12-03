Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Live

PRESSER: Spurs v City - Rashica major injury blow; Normann also out

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:45 AM December 3, 2021
Updated: 9:04 AM December 3, 2021
Mathias Normann was ruled out of the Premier League trip to Newcastle with a pelvic injury

Mathias Normann was ruled out of the Premier League trip to Newcastle with a pelvic injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game at Tottenham - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.

The Canaries head to Spurs three unbeaten under their new boss, after an eventful midweek 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Newcastle United.

Smith was without Milot Rashica (groin), Mathias Normann (pelvis) and Todd Cantwell (Covid related contact issue) for the game on Tyneside.

The City chief will provide the latest update on that trio, along with a fitness bulletin on those who were on duty at St James' Park.

Sam Byram made his second development appearance on Monday against Wolves Under-23s in Premier League Two, after a long term lay off.

The only other longer term absentee is Christoph Zimmermann, although Smith revealed ahead of the Newcastle game the centre back is now walking without crutches following his early season ankle surgery. 

Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game at Tottenham throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com

Most Read

  1. 1 Smith on daunting December for City
  2. 2 Canaries legend Holt joins West Ham scouting team
  3. 3 'Some didn't feel right for me' - Lampard on potential job opportunities
  1. 4 David Hannant: Loan rangers starting to prove me wrong
  2. 5 Best is yet to come from Rashica
  3. 6 Connor Southwell: It's time to acknowledge Pukki as a City great
  4. 7 'A thing of beauty' - from one City legend to another
  5. 8 LOAN WATCH: In-form City striker on target again in Croatia
  6. 9 Six things you might have missed from City's draw at Newcastle
  7. 10 Canaries number one full of Premier League positivity
Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Dimitris Giannoulis of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at St. James's Park, Newcas

Newcastle United vs Norwich City | Player Ratings

Connor Southwell: Player ratings after Newcastle 1-1 Canaries

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith (left) speaks with Jack Grealish

Video

Grealish on special relationship with City chief Smith

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Michael Nelson celebrates after scoring the goal which secured promotion 10 years ago Picture: Alex

Video

New roles for ex-City defender and former goalkeeper coach

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki salvaged a point for Norwich City with a late equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Newcastle United

Newcastle United vs Norwich City | Video

Not good enough - Smith's brutal verdict after Magpies point

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon