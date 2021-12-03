Live
PRESSER: Spurs v City - Rashica major injury blow; Normann also out
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s Premier League game at Tottenham - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss.
The Canaries head to Spurs three unbeaten under their new boss, after an eventful midweek 1-1 draw at fellow strugglers Newcastle United.
Smith was without Milot Rashica (groin), Mathias Normann (pelvis) and Todd Cantwell (Covid related contact issue) for the game on Tyneside.
The City chief will provide the latest update on that trio, along with a fitness bulletin on those who were on duty at St James' Park.
Sam Byram made his second development appearance on Monday against Wolves Under-23s in Premier League Two, after a long term lay off.
The only other longer term absentee is Christoph Zimmermann, although Smith revealed ahead of the Newcastle game the centre back is now walking without crutches following his early season ankle surgery.
Follow the press conference in the window above, scheduled to start from 9am onwards, with full reaction and build up to City’s game at Tottenham throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com
