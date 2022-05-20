Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Press conference

PRESSER: Norwich City v Spurs - Gilmour and Gibson major doubts

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 8:45 AM May 20, 2022
Updated: 9:30 AM May 20, 2022
Norwich City's on loan midfielder Mathias Normann picked up an ankle injury in the Premier League 1-1 draw at Wolves

Norwich City's on loan midfielder Mathias Normann picked up an ankle injury in the Premier League 1-1 draw at Wolves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Dean Smith previews Norwich City’s final Premier League game against Tottenham - and we have all the key lines first direct from Colney with the boss.

City bid for a positive Carrow Road climax against Champions League-chasing Spurs, who need only a point to seal the fourth and final automatic qualifying place for next season's competition.

Norwich have their own agenda but it would need a home win, and a slip up for Watford at Chelsea, to overhaul the Hornets and earn another £2m in merit payments for a 19th-placed finish.

Smith will provide a full fitness update on those who featured in the 1-1 draw at Wolves. Midfield loan duo Mathias Normann and Billy Gilmour were both withdrawn in the second half with ankle injuries.

Christoph Zimmermann (groin) missed out again, and indicated earlier this week he is now targeting a pre-season return.

Kenny McLean (toe), Josh Sargent (ankle), Andrew Omobamidele (back), Adam Idah (knee) and another loanee Ozan Kabak (hamstring) have been ruled out for the rest of this season.

Follow the press conference above with full reaction and build up to the Canaries' game against Spurs on Sunday throughout the rest of the day only on the Pink Un+ app

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur
