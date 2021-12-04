Waiting game on Normann

Video

Dean Smith hopes Mathias Normann's latest injection treatment can get him up and running for Norwich City's festive swing.

The Norwegian international misses a second consecutive game, when City head to Tottenham on Sunday, after being forced off due to an on going pelvic problem early in the first half last week against Wolves.

The on loan midfielder has tried to play through a torn ligament in his pelvis for club and country, and underwent previous injection therapy earlier in the season. Normann saw a specialist this week with Smith hoping City's latest treatment plan can mean Normann is an option for Manchester United's Premier League visit to Carrow Road next week.

“He had an injection into his pelvic area to help him get back a little bit quicker so I'm hopeful that he will be back for Manchester United,” said Smith. “It is under the advice of the specialist. I don't think there's anything wrong in terms of the injury. It is just pain management at the moment.

"They're looking to manage that pain and get him out playing. If this continues then we have to look at that further down the line.

“You know you will have to cope with these things as a coach but we've built a squad here that we believe can cope with that.”

Smith is also without Milot Rashica for the next three to four weeks but has already shown his flexibility in personnel and tactical approach in the opening three games of his tenure.

“We haven't got any emotional attachment or anything to any of the players. We just see the game as it is and if we need to make changes, we make changes, whether that be for performance related or tactical related reasons,” he said. “Young Brandon Williams was doing okay at Newcastle but we felt he needed to come off and we needed a left footer on that side at that time.

"We'll make changes we see fit.”