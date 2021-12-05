Williams adamant City's belief won't be dented by Spurs defeat

Interview

Brandon Williams has urged his teammates to take the positives from a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's belief won't be tainted despite a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, according to Brandon Williams.

The Canaries more than held their own in a game decided by City's lack of cutting edge at the top end of the pitch and moments of quality produced by the hosts.

Dean Smith emerged after the game and felt his side's performance was closer to the level he expected after a frustrating midweek stalemate against relegation rivals Newcastle United.

Williams believes survival is still a realistic prospect despite the scoreline in the capital and is hoping his colleagues can shake off their frustration after this defeat.

“We’re not getting relegated tomorrow. We’ve got to keep moving forward and there are plenty of games to go. We will keep on improving and we feel that we aren’t that far away.

“The other teams are very close to us but we just need to focus on ourselves," he said.

“Everyone was writing us off at the start of the season like it was going to end there and then but we’ve taken eight points in the last month.

“We don’t look at the table. We know what we’re on but it only really matters where you are in May. We’re in contention to stay up.”

City did enjoy prolonged spells of possession but were left ruing squandered opportunities from Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah either side of Lucas Moura's stunning opening goal.

Brandon Williams is beginning to find form at Norwich City. - Credit: PA

That condemned the Canaries to their ninth Premier League defeat of the season, with Manchester United arriving at Carrow Road next Saturday.

Williams will miss that fixture due to being ineligible against his parent club but the 21-year-old thinks his colleagues can extract plenty of positives despite the scoreline.

“We have to take the positives," the left-back admitted after their 3-0 defeat to Spurs.

“We’ve not taken the three points but there are a lot of good things in the game. We controlled most of possession, the expected goals was very close so I don’t think it is a 3-0 game but that is what the scoreline shows so we have to take that."

NCFC extra: Download the PinkUn+ app