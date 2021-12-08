City as yet unaffected by reported Spurs Covid outbreak

Video

Norwich City travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are as yet unaffected by Tottenham Hotspur's Covid outbreak that has thrown their Premier League clash with Brighton and Hove Albion into doubt.

The Canaries were the visitors in North London on Sunday and were beaten 3-0 by Antonio Conte's side in the Premier League.

Spurs have since recorded a 'significant number' of positive Covid-19 lateral flow tests among their squad and first-team staff, according to reports by Football London and other media outlets.

The report claims that as many as seven first-team players have recorded positive results for Covid in lateral flow tests while some coaching staff members have also been affected.

It's understood City's first-team squad are set to be tested as normal on Wednesday afternoon and continue to follow Premier League protocols which would have limited close contact between the players and their counterparts from Spurs.

All precautions to prevent the spread of the virus have been observed amongst City's squad - who had an outbreak of their own to contend with during pre-season.

A similar situation occurred last season when there were concerns at Nottingham Forest after owner Evangelos Marinakis tested positive for the virus after a trip to watch his club. City travelled to the City Ground four days later and avoided any problems.

Premier League protocols surrounding the virus have remained robust throughout the pandemic, with training grounds being made 'red zone' making them inaccessible to anyone outside of club staff.

Norwich host Manchester United at Carrow Road this weekend hoping to record three precious points in their search for Premier League survival.