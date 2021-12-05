TOTTENHAM 3 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, ratings and stats

Match Report

Norwich City's strikers squandered three massive chances as Spurs flexed their muscles in the second half to ease past Dean Smith's men.

Teemu Pukki failed to convert early on after a Pierre Lees-Melou cutback on the right. Adam Idah and Josh Sargent both lacked conviction when chances fell their way during the second period.

Antonio Conte's positive influence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium continues.

Norwich struggled to contain the creativity and quality of Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son. Both of those worked their way onto the scoresheet. Davison Sanchez responded first when a corner dropped kindly for him.

But this was a fixture where City remained in the game for the vast majority of the contest.

This is the first defeat under Smith, with the fixture list refusing to ease up. City welcome Manchester United to Carrow Road next weekend and sit rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

Tottenham Hotspur

(3-4-3)

SUBS:

22 Gollini (GK)

2 Doherty (on for Tanganga, 62)

8 Winks

14 Rodon

19 Sessegnon (on for Reguilon, 22)

20 Dele

23 Bergwijn (on for Lucas Moura, 80)

28 Ndombele

44 Scarlett

Head coach: Antonio Conte

- Bookings: Reguilon (foul on Aarons, 17)

Norwich City

(4-3-3)

SUBS:

28 Gunn (GK)

7 Rupp

10 Dowell (on for Lees-Melou, 72)

14 Cantwell

15 Kabak

18 Tzolis

19 Sorensen (on for Gilmour, 81)

24 Sargent (on for Idah, 69)

30 Giannoulis

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Pukki (foul on Kane, 14), Gilmour (foul on Moura, 34)

- Added on time: 3 mins/ 4 mins

- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

- Referee: Jarred Gillett

- VAR: Peter Bankes

KEY MOMENTS

3 - Pukki has a glorious chance to open the scoring after good work from Lees-Melou down the right. The Frenchman cut it back for the striker but his effort from close range lacked convinction

5 - A wonderful drive through midfield by Skipp ends with the ex-City loanee having a shot. Krul easily saves his effort

10 - GOAL SPURS (LUCAS MOURA) - The Brazilian hits an absolute humdinger past Krul and into the top corner of the net. City will be frustrated by how routinely he shrugged off the attentions of Andrew Omobamidele. 1-0

14 - Another chance for Pukki. Lees-Melou picks him out at the back post but instead of opting to pull the trigger, he looks for McLean on the edge of the area. His pass is poor and the chance is wasted.

21 - Really poor pass from Aarons. He gives the ball away needlessly and Spurs turn the ball over to Moura in space. Gibson blocks his effort before Skipp's drive is wayward.

30 - It's nearly two. Gilmour's pass to Lees-Melou is intercepted by Davies and Spurs spring a counter. Son's effort deflects into Kane's path but he fires wide.

35 - Let off for City as Krul and Gibson fail to take control from Son's free-kick. The ball deflects through to Davies, but he fails to get another contact on the ball to turn it into the net.

39 - Gilmour's free-kick is perfectly weighted for McLean who puts it across the face of goal. Omobamidele just snatches at the shot and Spurs clear.

40 - Spurs counter and Kane spots Krul off his line and tried an audacious lob. The ball drops just wide of the post.

HALF TIME - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1-0 NORWICH CITY #

60 - Williams does so well to beat Tanganga and get into the box. Pukki's effort falls for Idah but he completely scuffs the effort from close range.

66 - What a save from Krul. Kane works a yard in the D and fires a right-footed effort towards the bottom corner. City's keeper does well to scramble across and push it behind for a corner.

67 - GOAL SPURS (SANCHEZ 67) - City fail to clear the initial phase of the corner and the ball drops kindly for the defender to lash into the back of the net from close range.

77 - GOAL SPURS (SON 77) - Davies combines with Skipp and then finds Son in the box. He works a yard and fires into the bottom corner of the net.

85 - Sargent is the latest to squander a glorious chance after some fine work from Pukki down the right. The American international receives the cut back only for his shot to hit the heel of his standing foot.

FULL TIME - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 3-0 NORWICH CITY

Dean Smith suffered his first defeat as Norwich City head coach.

SNAP RATINGS:

Krul 6; Omobamidele 6, Hanley 7, Gibson 6; Aarons 6, Lees-Melou 5, Gilmour 6, McLean 6, Williams 6; Pukki 5, Idah 5. Subs: Dowell 5, Sargent 4, Sorensen N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Tottenham Hotspur - Norwich City)

Possession: 41% - 59%

Shots: 17 - 10

Shots on Target: 7 - 1

xG (expected goals): 2.05 - 1.25

Corners: 6 - 4

Fouls: 11 - 4