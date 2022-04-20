Former City loanee Skipp extends Spurs contract

Ex-Norwich City loanee Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur until 2027.

The midfielder is highly-rated by Antonio Conte and has become an important part of his plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after a successful loan spell at Carrow Road last year.

Skipp featured in 45 of the Canaries' matches in their title-winning campaign under Daniel Farke in the second tier and was also included in the PFA Championship Team of the Season.

Many supporters hoped that Skipp would re-join Norwich for their Premier League adventure but he was immediately cast into a leading role at Tottenham.

A pelvic injury has kept Skipp out of action for nearly two months, although he is beginning to step up his recovery and aims to return to the team before the end of the season.

Skipp could be in for a possible Carrow Road reunion on the final day of the Premier League season when Norwich host Spurs.

His progression at the north London club has seen him rewarded with a bumper new contract.

"I could never have thought that young boy walking through at six and seven before signing as an under nine, that you would ever get to this stage.

"I'm delighted to sign this new deal and it's something that I'm very grateful for," the former City loanee told Spurs' official channels.

"I think it means more when you've grown up supporting the club. My whole family support the club. I've missed the feeling of playing in front of supporters in the last few months."

Tottenham talent Oliver Skipp enjoyed a successful loan at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jose Mourinho labelled Skipp a 'future Spurs captain' during his time in charge of the club and even contemplated recalling the midfielder halfway through his loan at Norwich.

Conte shares the belief that the 21-year-old could mature into a top midfielder.

“He played with great intensity, great passion, with heart, with soul. I think it was important because, for me, he doesn’t care if he’s only 21-years-old, who deserves to play.

"I have seen a lot of improvement in Skippy. He’s a player who wants to improve<" Conte told the Evening Standard back in December.

“I think that the present and the future depends on him. If he wants to become a top midfielder. He could become a top midfielder, but he has to continue to work. He has this will, this desire to become an important player for Tottenham and for the present and for the future.”