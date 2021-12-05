Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
NCFC LIVE: City kickstart busy festive period at Spurs

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:30 AM December 5, 2021
Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean shares his relief with keeper Tim Krul towards the end of last

Norwich City begin their festive schedule with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. - Credit: Daniel Hambury/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City travel to north London to face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon hoping to continue their Premier League recovery under Dean Smith. 

An unbeaten November has injected some much-need belief into both fans and players as they kickstart a daunting festive period against Antonio Conte's side. 

City head into this game on the back of consecutive draws against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United, both of which they felt should have yielded more than two points. 

Smith's arrival has prompted an improvement from the Canaries, who are conceding fewer chances and look a more competitive outfit than was the case for the opening portion of the campaign. 

Sharing the goalscoring load and producing a consistent stream of chances will be the next objective for Smith and assistant Craig Shakespeare to achieve heading into a Christmas period which could prove to be make or break for their survival hopes. 

Antonio Conte's men have vastly improved their form in recent weeks and come into this fixture on the back of consecutive victories against Brentford and Leeds. 

Oliver Skipp could make his first appearance against City since the conclusion of a successful loan spell last season that culminated in the Canaries winning the Championship trophy. 

Teemu Pukki will be hoping to add to his goal tally of five - a figure that is superior to Spurs striker Harry Kane, who has only netted once so far this season. 

Follow all the updates from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with our Canaries correspondents Connor Southwell and Paddy Davitt via our live match day blog.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City

