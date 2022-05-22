Follow live updates from Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur

Match Coverage

Norwich City host Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon as the curtain falls on their Premier League season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will be hoping to be party-poopers to prevent Tottenham Hotspur from claiming a Champions League spot in the final game of the Premier League season.

The Canaries were relegated three weeks ago and there will be a sense of relief that the season is culminating now, although Dean Smith and his squad will want to finish the campaign on a high.

There has been little to cheer about for Norwich this season, who come into this game with just one point more than they gained in the 2019/20 season that also ended in relegation.

Norwich are hoping to produce a performance to send the fans into the summer with something to be optimistic about, although most supporters are feeling fatigued by a long season that has offered little reason to cheer.

Antonio Conte's much improved Spurs side know a point will be enough to secure Champions League football ahead of North London rivals Arsenal.

Former City loanee Harry Kane is expected to be fit although Oliver Skipp, who was a pivotal part of the Canaries' team that romped to the Championship title last season, remains sidelined and will miss his Carrow Road reunion.

Norwich's squad will complete a lap of appreciation after the game and Teemu Pukki will be formally presented with the Barry Butler Memorial trophy after winning the fan-voted award earlier in the week.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction in our NCFC Live blog.

Coverage is available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with our reporters taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

