Skipp's debt to Farke and City pals

Video

Olly Skipp is forever indebted to Daniel Farke for launching him into a starring role at Tottenham.

The England Under-21 midfielder had a swift reunion with many of his old Championship title winning team mates in the 3-0 Premier League win over the Canaries.

Skipp was a standout member of Farke’s Norwich City side that swept all before them in a season long loan that exceeded his expectations.

Any faint hopes of a Carrow Road recall ended when he started the season under former Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, and Skipp remains a key figure for new boss Antonio Conte.

But the 21-year-old is under no illusions his breakthrough owes much to an unforgettable spell in Norfolk.

YouTube

“It was a crucial time for me in terms of getting regular games,” he said. “You go out on loan with the hope that you’ll be able to play a significant number of matches, but I didn’t go to Norwich with the feeling that I would play 45 of the 46 games and that the season would go as well as it did.

"I’m so grateful to the manager at Norwich and all the players, they helped me settle in so easily, and then helped create the player that you see today.

“It was a massive part of my development, that season, going away from home, dealing with Covid restrictions and that all meant my sole focus was playing week in, week out against all different kinds of opposition in the Championship.

"One week you’ll play a team like Wycombe, who will play longer, and are very good at it, the next week it will be Swansea or Brentford possession-based teams. That was good to help my development, coming up against those different styles.

“The loan also helped me develop outside of football and you can’t underestimate how important it is to get that right to make sure you are performing on the pitch. It helps you grow up and become independent, having to do all the things you take for granted when you are younger, the other things people do, the things that you don’t have to do for yourself, so it was really good experience.”

Daniel Farke was a huge influence on Olly Skipp during a successful Norwich City loan spell - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Skipp still has plenty of friends in the Norwich dressing room and is urging them to stick to their beliefs under Dean Smith. The former Villa boss had guided his new team to three games unbeaten, before Tottenham ruthlessly punished the visitors on Sunday.

“Trying to dominate possession in the Premier League is much harder than it is in the Championship,” he said. “They still have good players, talented individuals and I am sure they will be growing in confidence.

“I got on with the players so well, they all helped me and made sure I had everything I needed. Then it was up to me to make sure I made the most of it, something I was desperate to do to get first team football. You can train with the first team week in, week out, and that’s amazing, but I just felt I needed that football, and Norwich gave me that opportunity.”

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has impressed Olly Skipp - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Skipp was Tottenham’s matchday programme cover star for the Canaries’ weekend visit. Now he is relishing a chance to impress the highly-regarded Conte.

“I’m grateful to the opportunity the former manager gave me to play the opening games and for that to continue under Antonio Conte has been really good,” he said. “His record speaks for itself, so as a young player, you can only listen and take on as much information as possible.

"The attention to detail is amazing and you can see the passion from the touchline. That is every day. “When as a player you see the boss fighting for every ball that can only help on the pitch. It's been amazing to learn under him and I just look forward to him improving me further.”