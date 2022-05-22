Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Expert opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Norwich City 0-5 Spurs

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:56 PM May 22, 2022
Norwich City bowed out of the Premier League with a 5-0 defeat to Tottenham

Paddy Davitt delivered his Spurs' verdict after Norwich City's 5-0 Premier League pummelling.

Fitting perhaps after such a desperately poor season City should showcase all their deficiencies one last time at Carrow Road.

Tottenham were ruthless, and the finishing of the highest order, as Antonio Conte's squad sealed a Champions League place for next season.

But it was a painful end, and perhaps the last time we see some of Dean Smith's squad in Norwich colours.

Paddy reflects on whether Tim Krul will return next season, what Stuart Webber can say to shift the dial and how big a job it is from here for Dean Smith.

Paddy's Pointers are now exclusively for Pink Un+ subscribers. Get your free one month trial by downloading the app here (which works on desktop and mobile devices).

Norwich City vs Tottenham Hotspur
