STARTING XIs: Live reaction to Tottenham v City team news

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:13 PM December 5, 2021
Updated: 1:21 PM December 5, 2021
Andrew Omobamidele is back in the Norwich City line up against Tottenham

Norwich City travel to Tottenham in the Premier League - and we have live reaction from our reporters at the stadium to the starting line up news.

Dean Smith's squad are three games unbeaten under the new head coach but without Milot Rashica (groin) and Mathias Normann (pelvis).

Andrew Omobamidele, Pierre Lees-Melou and Adam Idah all start in three changes to the starting line up from the Magpies' draw.

Lukas Rupp, Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis all drop to the Norwich bench.

Todd Cantwell returns to the mix, following a precautionary absence at Newcastle in midweek due to a Covid contact issue.

Tottenham face a swift turnaround after beating Brentford 2-0 on Thursday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Spurs and England captain Harry Kane has notched only one Premier League goal this season.

Watch the breaking reaction to the confirmed line ups with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

TOTTENHAM (3-4-3): Lloris (C), Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Reguilon, Lucas, Son, Kane. Subs: Gollini (GK), Rodon, Doherty, Sessegnon, Winks, Dele, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Scarlett.

NORWICH (3-5-2): Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley (C), Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Lees-Melou, McLean, Pukki, Idah. Subs: Gunn (GK), Rupp, Giannoulis, Cantwell, Kabak, Dowell, Tzolis, Sorensen, Sargent. 

REFEREE: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Peter Bankes 

- You can follow all of the action, updates and analysis in our NCFC Live blog

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City
