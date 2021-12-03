Smith wary of Kane and Conte double act

Video

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane spent four months on loan at Norwich City earlier in his career - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich City loan striker Harry Kane is too good not to get back on the Premier League goal trail for Dean Smith ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham.

Kane has been prolific in an England shirt to lead his country to the World Cup next year, but fired blanks again in a 2-0 home league win for Antonio Conte’s side over Brentford on Thursday.

The 28-year-old, who spent four months at Carrow Road in a top flight campaign under Chris Hughton, has one Premier League goal this season.

But Smith is a huge admirer of both the forward, and ex-Chelsea and Inter chief Conte.

“I don't think anybody can underestimate the type of player he is. His goalscoring record speaks for itself, whether that be for club or country,” he said, speaking at Colney on Friday morning. “He's had a good chance (against Brentford) but the goalkeeper has made a really good save. He's just a really good all round player.

"Reading the reports Antonio Conte is very happy with these performance levels at the moment so we certainly won't underestimate him.

“I was fortunate enough to be able to go and watch him coach at Chelsea when he was there. I spent a day watching them. We can all see, he is intense on the training ground, intense on the sidelines, but he knows how to get results for his teams.

"Each to their own. We're all different and you have to coach and manage the way you are brought up.

"You can’t be anybody else. I tend not to concentrate on what is going on in the other dugout and concentrate on us.

“I've looked at their physical statistics over the last three or four games since he's come in and they've all risen dramatically. The high speed distance, their total distance, the amount they are sprinting now.

"You can see him driving that on from the sidelines. He knows how to get teams to win.

“He won the Premier League with Chelsea, he won Serie A last season with Inter Milan. A real top, top coach and a good guy as well.”