No regrets over Skipp blow for Farke

Video

Published: 5:00 PM September 7, 2021

Olly Skipp has established himself at Tottenham in the early weeks of the new season after a loan spell with Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke would have loved a reunion with Olly Skipp, because the Norwich City head coach feels he is destined for a ‘great career’.

Skipp’s eye-catching season-long loan ended with a Championship winner’s medal in May and now a regular place in Tottenham’s early-season plans under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

That scuppered City’s bid to bring him back, with Rostov’s Norwegian international Mathias Normann recruited in the closing days of the summer window.

Farke has built a reputation on allowing young talent to blossom, and Skipp is the latest to benefit under his guidance.

“He should perhaps speak himself how important last season’s step was in his career. All I know is he deserves all the praise and all my fingers are crossed for him,” said Farke. “I think if he develops as he is doing then he will have a great career.

"He is a fantastic football player, a fantastic human being and he is so mature.

"He has grown a lot during the last season but it's a testament to his character, to his skill, to his quality and his willingness to learn and to improve each and every day.

“He was an unbelievably hard worker on the training pitch and also unbelievably concentrated, even in the technical meetings.

"He was always spot on in his attitude and this is quite remarkable for a young player, because young players sometimes take it a bit too easy and think, ‘I rule the world’.

"No, Oliver always had this mindset of an old experienced player in a young body.

“Tottenham should be should be very, very happy to have him. England should be very, very happy to have him, and I'm pretty sure we will have great career.”

Barring any potential cup meetings, Skipp’s chance for a fitting Carrow Road farewell in front of home supporters could come on the final day of the Premier League season, with Tottenham scheduled to visit Norfolk on May 22.

NCFC Extra: Teemu's relief at Norwich City opener