TRAINING: Strong youth presence as City prepare for Wolves trip

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:29 PM May 13, 2022
Norwich City's training had a youthful feel to it. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Norwich City's pre-Wolves training session had a youthful flavour to it as several members of the club's U23 side joined the first-team.

Tony Springett and Jonathan Rowe have both made their senior debuts since Dean Smith arrived at the club and City's head coach has shown the same desire to embed young players into the side as predecessor Daniel Farke.

Both wingers were present alongside defender Jonathan Tomkinson and midfielder Liam Gibbs. Returning loan duo Daniel Adshead, who spent the second half of the season at Gillingham, and Bali Mumba, who has returned from Peterborough, were also captured in action. 

Dean Smith continues to put his side through their paces ahead of the two remaining Premier League fixtures starting with Wolves on Sunday before they welcome Champions League chasing Tottenham Hotspur to Carrow Road next weekend. 

There was no sign of the injured Mathias Normann, who remains out with a thigh strain, but other loanees Brandon Williams and Billy Gilmour formed part of the group. 

Norwich City's stable of goalkeepers prepare for training. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Tony Springett and Jonathan Rowe training alongside Norwich City's first-team. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis in discussion as the Norwich players emerge from training on Friday. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Norwich City's squad emerge for training ahead of Wolves clash. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Teemu Pukki training for Norwich City. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Pierre Lees-Melou, Jacob Sorensen and Teemu Pukki emerge for training at Colney ahead of Norwich City's Premier League clash with Wolves - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Norwich City's first team group prepare for training ahead of Sunday's game against Wolves. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Bali Mumba is back training with Norwich City's first-team group. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Grant Hanley, Daniel Adshead, Brandon Williams, Teemu Pukki, Bali Mumba, Sam Byram, Pierre Lees-Melou and Ben Gibson during Norwich City's training session on Friday. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Norwich City train ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Daniel Adshead training with Norwich City. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

Tony Springett in training for Norwich City ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers trip. - Credit: Adam Harvey/Archant

