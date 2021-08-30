City launch bid for Bundesliga defender

Updated

Published: 9:47 AM August 30, 2021 Updated: 10:43 AM August 30, 2021

Norwich City have made their move to sign Schalke's former Liverpool loan centre back Ozan Kabak.

The Canaries and Premier League rivals Newcastle United were tipped with interest over the weekend, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed on Monday morning that has now seen City launch an official bid.

Norwich have made an official bid to Schalke for Özan Kabak. Talks progressing to reach an agreement after Torino proposal turned down three days ago. 🟡 #Norwich #NCFC



Kabak will leave Schalke in the next hours. Work in progress. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

City are interested in the 21-year-old Turkish international, with talks at an advanced stage over a potential loan with a buy option. Norwich have until Tuesday 11pm to complete their business before the transfer deadline in the UK.

The Canaries confirmed the signing of defensive midfielder Mathias Normann on Sunday evening but want a centre back to complete their summer transfer window.

Romano suggests Italian club Torino had a proposal turned down three days ago but Kabak is expected to leave Schalke in this window. The Turkish international is under contract until 2024.

Schalke were relegated from the Bundesliga last season, and Kabak has not played any part in the early phase of the new Bundesliga 2 campaign. Reports in Germany on Monday morning suggest Schalke are keen to get one of their biggest wage earners off the bill.

The former Galatasary youngster made 13 appearances, all of which were starts in the Champions League or Premier League on loan for the Reds in the second half of last season, but Liverpool opted not to make the move permanent.

Sky Sports suggested at the time a fee of £18m had been negotiated, potentially rising to £26.5m in add-ons.

Instead, the Reds signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36m, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all returning from their injuries.

Kabak was part of Turkey's squad at the delayed summer Euros, but was an unused substitute in three group games.

Norwich opted not to pursue their interest in Celtic's former defender Kris Ajer earlier this summer, who eventually joined Premier League rivals Brentford.

But head coach Daniel Farke had reiterated in recent days he wants another senior option to compete with the likes of Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmermann. Irish youngster Andrew Omobamidele is also in the mix.

NCFC Extra: Tzolis injury blow for Norwich City







