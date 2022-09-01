Live
Norwich City Transfer Deadline Day - Follow live updates up to 11pm
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Norwich City have until 11pm this evening to complete their transfer business and we will bring live updates throughout Deadline Day.
Dean Smith is still hoping to add a left back to his ranks following a spate of injuries to Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen.
Sam Byram's fitness return plus the unique challenge of recruiting a short term stopgap may see Norwich stick with what they have until January at least. Smith confirmed they were exploring avenues in regards to that position.
Sky Sports were reporting on Thursday afternoon that Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach saw a loan move that included a permanent option rejected for right back Max Aarons, with the 22-year-old now looking increasingly likely to remain at Carrow Road beyond any unforeseen late drama.
Speculation persists around attacking duo Jordan Hugill and Milot Rashica after they were omitted from the second successive matchday squad as Norwich beat Birmingham 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Since Stuart Webber's arrival, Deadline Day has been a relatively quiet affair for the Canaries. Smith also said he wasn't expecting a flurry of late additions.
Throughout the day, we will have all bases covered as the final hours of the window tick down.
- Follow live updates throughout the day via our Transfer Deadline Day live blog