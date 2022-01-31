Norwich City Deadline Day Q&A

Live

Todd Cantwell's future is at the heart of Norwich City's transfer Deadline Day.

The creative midfielder is close to the exit door at Carrow Road, with Bournemouth leading the chase to sign the midfielder on loan with an option to buy.

Cantwell's departure is expected to be the last major piece of business done by the Canaries in the window, with no incomings expected at Carrow Road.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club since the start of the month, with a move close to being finalised.

It has been a quiet window for the Canaries, with the tidying up of loan deals the only business done. Norwich head into February outside of the relegation zone in the Premier League after an impressive 3-0 victory over Watford before the winter break.

City's other rivals, including Burnley and Newcastle United, are hoping to add to their squads before the 11pm deadline tonight. The Clarets have confirmed the signing of Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst for a reported £12m.

What have you made of City's transfer window? Have they done enough to support Dean Smith? Let us know by joining the Q&A.

