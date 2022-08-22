Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries in left back loan talks

News

Norwich City are in talks to sign Hertha Berlin left back Fredrik Andre Bjorkan on a season-long loan, according to reports in Germany.

The Canaries are seeking to add a left back to their squad prior to the window closing on September 1, with the Norwegian an option for Dean Smith and Stuart Webber.

Überraschender Name - England-Klub jagt Hertha-Star! https://t.co/xT3BTeiKaO — BILD Hertha BSC (@BILD_HerthaBSC) August 22, 2022

German outlet Bild are reporting that Norwich are in talks to sign the 24-year-old on a season-long loan after seeing Dimitris Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen all suffer long-term injuries earlier this month.

The report suggests that no option to make the deal permanent would be included should an agreement be reached with the German outfit.

Bjorkan began his career with Bodo Glimt before earning a transfer to the Bundesliga in January 2021.

Since moving to Hertha, the Norwegian has made just 10 appearances and is yet to be included in a matchday squad in the league this season.

The German club confirmed in June that Bjorken was one of three players training individually after being made surplus to requirements under head coach Sandro Schwarz.

Bjorkan has also made six appearances for Norway at senior level, with the most recent of those arriving in March.

This isn't the first time that Norwich have been linked with signing Bjorkan and were credited with an interest in the defender back in January 2020 before his move to Germany.

Bjorkan's dad is the current sporting director of Bodo Glimt and Norwich recently sent a delegation of club officials, including assistant sporting director Neil Adams, to Norway on a study trip.

Speaking about City's search for a left back last week, Smith said: "I thought Kenny's performance (at left-back) was okay. He wasn't really troubled and looked comfortable in the position.

"Yes, we are still looking in the market for that position. We have Sam Byram coming back as well but it still leaves us a bit light in the full back positions.

"We are just looking at left back at the moment. We have quite a heavy squad now and a good squad. I’ve said it before but I’ll end up leaving good players in the stand. That is the position that we want to be in."



