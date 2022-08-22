Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries leading chase for Bordeaux winger

News

Norwich City are reportedly heading the queue to sign Bordeaux winger Alberth Elis on a loan with an option to buy.

Established French outlet L'Equipe are reporting that City are pushing hard to sign the Honduran international ahead of Nantes, Galatasaray and an as-yet unnamed Belgian club.

Toujours à la recherche d'un attaquant, Nantes tente de recruter le Hondurien Alberth Elis. Mais Norwich semble tenir la corde pour le dossier du Bordelais. https://t.co/F0vZE9Umav pic.twitter.com/pyrLh11GeZ — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) August 22, 2022

The attacker scored nine times for Bordeaux last season after joining on loan from Portuguese side Boavista in June 2021.

Elis then joined the French club permanently this summer for a fee of €6m. Bordeaux have since suffered from financial issues and have been demoted to Ligue 2 as a punishment for the mismanagement of their accounts.

Bordeaux were forced to sign Elis due to the terms of the loan agreement with Boavista and are now hoping to spin the deal in search of a profit.

The attacker, who can play anyone along the frontline, has made just one appearance for the club this season after returning from a knee injury sustained in April.

In the report, it states that Norwich are heading the queue to sign the 26-year-old on a loan deal with an option to make it permanent. Bordeaux are believed to want €10m to sanction a sale for the 53-time Honduran international.

Elis made his name in the MLS with Houston Dynamo, where he netted 35 goals and recorded 28 assists in 101 matches. A move to Boavista followed, where his positive performances continued and tempted Bordeaux into bringing him to the club.

Norwich are active in the market for a left-back and were last week linked with a loan move for Metz left-back Fali Cande.

There remains speculation over the future of winger Milot Rashica, who has been on the bench for the Canaries' last two Championship matches and has been linked with a return back to the Bundesliga earlier in the window.

Norwich have already added Aston Villa loanee Aaron Ramsey and signed Marcelino Nunez from Chilean champions Universaid Catolica as they sought to bolster their attacking midfield options.

Danel Sinani, Kieran Dowell, Todd Cantwell and Onel Hernandez make up their options for that area of the pitch with Rashica having started the season as a right winger.

Norwich have just under two weeks to wrap up their transfer business, with the window closing on Thursday, September 1.