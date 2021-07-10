Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: Aarons a 'primary target' for Everton

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 3:16 PM July 10, 2021    Updated: 3:25 PM July 10, 2021
Everton remain big fans of Norwich City full back Max Aarons

Everton remain big fans of Norwich City full back Max Aarons - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City full back Max Aarons and Dutch international Denzel Dumfries are Everton's 'primary targets' to bolster the right side of their defence.

Aarons was routinely touted with the Toffees over the past 12 months but football site, 90 minutes, claim he remains in the sights of new Goodison chief Rafa Benitez and director of football Marcel Brands.

The England Under-21 international returned to pre-season training with Norwich last week after a relatively quiet summer of speculation around his future, compared to 12 months ago when some of Europe's elite, headed by Barcelona, tried to test City's resolve.

City sporting director Stuart Webber revealed they knocked back another firm enquiry in the January window, reportedly from Italian club Roma, for the 21-year-old who is now arguably City's most saleable asset following the departure of Emi Buendia.

90 minutes report an 'open line of communication' between the two clubs but the Toffees would need to stump up in 'excess of £25m' for a player who still has three years left on his existing Carrow Road contract.

PSV Eindhoven captain Dumfries was one of the Netherlands stand out performers in an otherwise disappointing Euro2020 campaign, scoring two goals and providing an assist in four appearances.

90 minutes suggest talks have already been held with PSV, with the expectation he would be cheaper than any prospective move for Aarons.

Aarons' former club mate, Ben Godfrey, sealed a then club record move from Norfolk to Everton last summer. Godfrey was a revelation on Merseyside under previous boss Carlo Ancelotti and was drafted into England's pre-Euro2020 training squad.

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

