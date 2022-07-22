Norwich City transfer rumours: Everton monitor £15m-rated Max Aarons

Norwich City full back Max Aarons is reportedly again interesting Everton - with Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach among clubs abroad keeping tabs.

The Sun claim on Friday afternoon the Toffees have enquired about the right back in this window. Aarons was heavily tipped with a possible move to Merseyside when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge of the Blues.

But Farke's new club and fellow Bundesliga outfit, Wolfsburg, have also 'registered their interest', while Marseille have made an approach according to the report.

Aarons was touted with Manchester United at the start of this summer, but the speculation had gone silent in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has been linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with the likes of Barcelona, Roma and Bayern Munich all admirers in the past.

The England Under-21 international has two years left on his Carrow Road deal, but along with Milot Rashica is viewed as the club's most saleable assets in this window.

Pierre Lees-Melou is in France to seal a move to Brest, with Christos Tzolis the latest poised for a loan exit to FC Twente.

City brought in Gabriel Sara from Sao Paulo last week, with Isaac Hayden joining on a loan deal from Newcastle that could become a permanent move.

Aarons is currently Dean Smith's only available senior right back in pre-season, with Sam Byram again expected to sit out the Scottish double header this weekend against Celtic and Hibernian.

Norwich also sanctioned a season long loan move recently to Plymouth for Bali Mumba.

Blues' chief Frank Lampard has made it clear he wants to add to the signing of free agent James Tarkowski ahead of the Premier League kick-off.

Aarons' former City team mate Ben Godfrey moved to Everton in an initial £20m deal in October 2020.