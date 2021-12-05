Norwich City transfer rumours: Idah out, Hugill back in for Canaries?

Video

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has insisted any thoughts of a January squad makeover can wait but that has not stopped Adam Idah being touted with a loan move to Championship club Nottingham Forest.

The Sun on Sunday's Alan Nixon also claims Jordan Hugill's West Brom loan stint could be cut short next month 'to fill a vacancy' in the City squad.

Smith takes Norwich to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with Idah a second half substitute in the midweek 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

The 20-year-old has not started a league game this season, which prompted Nixon to suggest City's top brass feel he needs a loan spell for regular football and the Reds 'are favourites to land him'.

Forest beat Peterborough 2-0 on Saturday but sit 13th in the Championship under former Swansea chief Steve Cooper.

Smith was asked about the Republic of Ireland international's chances under him on Friday.

"Adam knows what's expected of him," he said. "There might be times when he gets the opportunity to play with Teemu (Pukki) up front. Teemu has set the standard at the moment and Adam can see from the goals and the work rate that is the standard that he needs to get to himself.

"There is certainly an awful lot of potential in Adam’s ability, from what I've seen so far. He came on against Newcastle and made an impact and that's what I'm asking the players to do when they're when they're called upon."

Idah was quoted in the Irish media on international duty over the summer admitting the lack of game time at club level was 'difficult' at times.

While Hugill has only notched once in 16 loan appearances for the Baggies, and was again a second half substitute in Saturday's 2-1 Championship away win at Coventry City.

Nixon believes the Baggies are in the hunt for more firepower next month to bolster their promotion bid, and that could see Hugill recalled by his parent club.







