Norwich City transfer rumours: City 'reject' Aarons loan bid from Farke's Monchengladbach

Norwich City's Max Aarons has been tracked by Borussia Monchengladbach - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have 'rejected' a move from Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach for Max Aarons, according to Sky Sports.

The broadcaster reported on Wednesday afternoon the Canaries have no interest in a potential loan move with a buy option for the highly-rated right-back.

Aarons was previously the subject of interest from the likes of Barcelona and Roma but City appear reluctant to sanction a reunion with his former mentor ahead of Thursday's deadline day.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Norwich have rejected a loan offer from Borussia Mönchengladbach for defender Max Aarons.



Borussia Mönchengladbach, managed by former Norwich boss Daniel Farke, also wanted an option to make the deal permanent pic.twitter.com/Z87Qu6g9hP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 31, 2022

Clubs in Germany have until 5pm (UK time) to complete their summer business, with the deadline in the UK 11pm.

Head coach Dean Smith reiterated after the midweek 2-1 Championship comeback win at Birmingham he wants to keep as strong a squad as possible for the promotion push.

Aarons himself recently insisted another round of summer transfer speculation was not a distraction for the England Under-21 international.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Carrow Road until 2024. Aarons has two Championship title winners' medals and made his 150th senior appearance last season for the Canaries.

Farke gave him his big break in the 2018/19 Championship title triumph, with Aarons making his league debut in an East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town.