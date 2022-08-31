Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich City transfer rumours: City 'reject' Aarons loan bid from Farke's Monchengladbach

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:47 PM August 31, 2022
Updated: 5:00 PM August 31, 2022
Norwich City's Max Aarons has been tracked by Borussia Monchengladbach

Norwich City's Max Aarons has been tracked by Borussia Monchengladbach - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have 'rejected' a move from Daniel Farke's Borussia Monchengladbach for Max Aarons, according to Sky Sports.

The broadcaster reported on Wednesday afternoon the Canaries have no interest in a potential loan move with a buy option for the highly-rated right-back.

Aarons was previously the subject of interest from the likes of Barcelona and Roma but City appear reluctant to sanction a reunion with his former mentor ahead of Thursday's deadline day.

Clubs in Germany have until 5pm (UK time) to complete their summer business, with the deadline in the UK 11pm.

Head coach Dean Smith reiterated after the midweek 2-1 Championship comeback win at Birmingham he wants to keep as strong a squad as possible for the promotion push.

Aarons himself recently insisted another round of summer transfer speculation was not a distraction for the England Under-21 international.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Carrow Road until 2024. Aarons has two Championship title winners' medals and made his 150th senior appearance last season for the Canaries.

Farke gave him his big break in the 2018/19 Championship title triumph, with Aarons making his league debut in an East Anglian derby draw at Ipswich Town.

