Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma launched £13m move for full back

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:09 PM September 12, 2021    Updated: 4:10 PM September 12, 2021
Norwich City left back Dimitris Giannoulis was the subject of transfer interest from Roma.

Norwich City left back Dimitris Giannoulis was the subject of transfer interest from Roma. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City reportedly rebuffed Roma's £13m offer for Dimitris Giannoulis in the summer transfer window.

Reports in his native Greece on Sunday claimed Jose Mourinho's club targeted Giannoulis on a list of potential replacements for Italy's injured Euro2020 star Leonardo Spinazzola.

Daily sports publication, Sportime, report the Canaries turned down the proposal for the 24-year-old, who completed a permanent £6.2m move to Carrow Road earlier in the summer following a promotion clause in his original loan switch from PAOK.

Giannoulis started the new top flight campaign as first choice but was replaced by Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams in the starting line up after a difficult first half in the away defeat to Manchester City.

NCFC Extra: Paddy's Pointers after Norwich City's Arsenal defeat

The attacking full back returned from recent international duty with what his club boss Daniel Farke labelled a back/neck injury that ruled him out of contention for Saturday's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

Giannoulis is under contract at Carrow Road until 2024.

Mourinho, who moved to the Italian capital in July, has since recruited Uruguayan international defender Matias Vina from Palmeiras for a reported £12m.

Spinazzola is expected to be out of action until November at the earliest.

