HAVE YOUR SAY: What are your Norwich City transfer window reflections?

Many have said that Norwich City have utilised the transfer market effectively to fully arm themselves heading into the Premier League campaign. But how are you feeling about their business?
It was a record-breaking window for the Canaries in terms of business done, with 11 players arriving at Carrow Road and 16 departing the club.
Around £50m worth of talent came through the door at Colney, whilst Emi Buendia left Norwich to join Aston Villa in a deal worth around £35m. Attacking reinforcements arrived in Milot Rashica, Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent.
Ahead of the window opening, many felt the two pivotal positions that required strengthening were centre back and defensive midfield. City added to their options in those areas of the pitch by signing Mathias Normann and ex-Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak.
The proof will be in the pudding as to how successful this window has been and whether it will be enough for City to survive in the top-flight, but nobody can accuse the Canaries of lacking ambition or intent.
