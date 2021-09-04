Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
HAVE YOUR SAY: What are your Norwich City transfer window reflections?

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:21 AM September 4, 2021   
Norwich City's additions of the 2021 summer transfer window, from left. Top: Angus Gunn, Milot Rashi

Norwich City's additions of the 2021 summer transfer window, from left. Top: Angus Gunn, Milot Rashica, Pierre Lees-Melou. Middle: Billy Gilmour, Christos Tzolis, Brandon Williams. Bottom: Josh Sargent, Mathias Normann, Ozan Kabak - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images & M

Many have said that Norwich City have utilised the transfer market effectively to fully arm themselves heading into the Premier League campaign. But how are you feeling about their business?

It was a record-breaking window for the Canaries in terms of business done, with 11 players arriving at Carrow Road and 16 departing the club. 

Around £50m worth of talent came through the door at Colney, whilst Emi Buendia left Norwich to join Aston Villa in a deal worth around £35m. Attacking reinforcements arrived in Milot Rashica, Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent. 

Ahead of the window opening, many felt the two pivotal positions that required strengthening were centre back and defensive midfield. City added to their options in those areas of the pitch by signing Mathias Normann and ex-Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak. 

The proof will be in the pudding as to how successful this window has been and whether it will be enough for City to survive in the top-flight, but nobody can accuse the Canaries of lacking ambition or intent. 

- Let us know your thoughts on Norwich City's transfer business by completing the form below. The answers will appear in a piece next week

The Norwich players and backroom staff celebrate promotion back to the Premier League at the end of

'A bit crazy' - Skipp discusses progress since end of Canaries loan

David Freezer

File photo dated 07-09-2020 of Norway's Mathias Normann. Issue date: Sunday August 29, 2021.

Energy, long throws and a love of hard graft - Mathias Normann scout report

Connor Southwell

Barnsley - Saturday February 26th, 2011: Marc Tierney of Norwich takes a throw in whilst his Manager

Norwich City - a look at the long throw experts

Chris Lakey

Scotland's Billy Gilmour reacts during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Parken Stadiu

Cristiano Ronaldo spoils Norwich City youngster's Ireland debut

Mark Armstrong

