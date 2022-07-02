Norwich City transfer rumours: Icelandic attacking midfielder linked

Kristall Mani Ingason has been linked with transfer interest from Norwich City - Credit: Archant

Norwich City is 'very interested' in rising Icelandic star Kristall Mani Ingason.

Reports in Iceland in the last 24 hours claim the Canaries are monitoring the 20-year-old's situation at league and cup winners Vikingur Reykjavík.

Dean Smith confirmed after the Canaries' opening pre-season friendly win at Dereham he is still in the market for a 'creative midfielder' following the arrival of Isaac Hayden, initially on loan from Newcastle.

Now Viking head coach, Arnar Gunnlaugsson, has told Icelandic media he expects Ingason to leave in this summer transfer window.

The Icelandic youth international, reportedly under contact until 2024, is rated one of the best prospects in his country.

He has notched four goals in 10 appearances in the Icelandic top flight this season, and scored twice in Champions League qualifiers last month.

Icelandic football site, Fotbolti.net, report City have scouted the midfielder on under-21 international duty.

Norwegian champions Bodo Glimt are also claimed to be interested, and his club boss Gunnlaugsson rates him highly.

"For me, he has been the best man at the Icelandic tournament, nothing more complicated than that," he said. "There is no question that he is going out. It would really surprise me if he does not go out.

"I think it's just not a question, I would be very surprised if it did not happen.

"There is always some speculation. He will definitely go out, I think there is no question."

Smith declined to be drawn on reports Przemyslaw Placheta is set for a move to Birmingham ahead of the new season.

But City are believed to be willing to sanction his departure, along with Christos Tzolis.











