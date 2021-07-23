WINDOW WATCH: Norwich City transfer news and views

Updated

Published: 12:22 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 1:23 PM July 23, 2021

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber and head coach Daniel Farke agree there is plenty of work to do in the transfer window - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

New contracts for the captain, the head coach and his key aides. A gem enticed from Ipswich Town. Plus a warning Norwich City must prepare for the long game in the window.

Quite the week, even if the Canaries have not added to their six senior additions this summer for the Premier League kick-off on August 14.

Sporting director Stuart Webber flanked Daniel Farke at the media briefing on Thursday to celebrate the German's new four year deal. Webber highlighted the 'paranoia' currently gripping the market, with clubs trying to grapple with the on going financial uncertainty due to the pandemic.

The City chief predicts a busy end to the window across the game, and patience required by the Canaries, as they strive to bring in up to another five signings.

That looks unlikely to include a reunion with Tottenham's Olly Skipp. The combative central midfielder appears set for his first team chance under Nuno at the Lane. City have accepted as much but remain on the trail of Philip Billing.

Bournemouth appear in no hurry to lower their asking price, with Billing, Dominic Solanke and Arnaut Danjuma viewed as the prime candidates for potential departures from the south-coast.

