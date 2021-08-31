WINDOW WATCH: One more City transfer twist?

Live

Published: 5:24 PM August 31, 2021

Norwich City went into overdrive over the Bank Holiday weekend, but is that the end of the transfer business at Carrow Road ahead of Tuesday's 11pm deadline?

Mathias Normann and Ozan Kabak's season long loan moves, with an option to buy, took the number of senior arrivals to 11, if you include permanent deals for Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson.

That sits alongside the 16 departures, headlined by Emi Buendia, which also numbered a small group of players deemed surplus to requirements who left by mutual agreement.

Moritz Leitner, Marco Stiepermann, Tom Trybull and Louis Thompson have all cut their ties with the club, and Timm Klose could yet join them before the deadline closes.

The Swiss international is no longer part of City's plans and may depart in the remaining hours as a free agent in order to find himself another club.

City are also still working on potential loan moves for a couple of their development squad.

The scale of the business, and the final double hit over these past few days, has been met with almost universal approval from City fans.

How would you rate this window overall, and could it have gone any better?

City resume their league quest at Arsenal the other side of the international break. If Kabak and Normann are in contention for their debuts then who drops out?

This has been your weekly show, not ours, throughout this summer so please join us one last time to set the agenda.

- Follow the discussion with Paddy, Connor and Dave in the window above, scheduled to start from 5:30pm onwards, and take part by posting a comment or question via any of our Pinkun social channels.