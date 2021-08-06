WINDOW WATCH: City transfer news and views

Live

Published: 12:52 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 12:55 PM August 6, 2021

Norwich City's second front in the transfer market has seen them set their sights on Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent.

Daniel Farke brushed aside growing concerns at the relative lack of recent activity, following the midweek Gillingham friendly win, since Pierre Lees-Melou became the club's sixth senior signing last month.

That was followed by a gear change in the past 24 hours, with City now in advanced discussions to recruit teenage wide player Tzolis from PAOK and Werder Bremen forward Sargent.

Norwich have identified the duo to bolster their attacking options for the Premier League return, with both moves set to edge towards a conclusion in the coming days.

Sargent could still appear for Werder in Saturday's German Cup tie against Osnabruck, while an agreement is still to be locked in with PAOK for Tzolis, after productive talks since his appearance against Irish club Bohemians in midweek.

Away from the top end of the pitch, some City fans have been encouraged by comments from Aston Villa chief Christian Purslow they have already signed Jack Grealish's replacements, following confirmation of his £100m move to Manchester City.

But the ambitious Midlands club remain admirers of the attacking midfielder and it would be unwise to dismiss an approach out of hand with three weeks left of the summer window.

Norwich were heavily linked with former loan midfielder Harrison Reed in the past 24 hours, but that is not believed to be a name on City's recruitment list to complete their midfield set.

This is your weekly show, not ours, so please join us every Friday lunchtime to set the agenda throughout the summer.

- Follow the discussion with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell, scheduled to start from 1pm, in the window above. Join in by posting a comment through our Pinkun social channels.