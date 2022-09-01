Aarons stays on board after late interest from Spain and the Premier League

News

Dean Smith got his wish with Norwich City holding on to Max Aarons on transfer deadline day.

Daniel Farke’s Borussia Monchengladbach and Spanish club Villarreal reportedly tested the water with loan bids in the last 48 hours. Premier League Southampton also weighed up a move, before swooping for Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal.

Milot Rashica was another to stay at Carrow Road, after Smith had reiterated following the midweek comeback at Birmingham he wanted to keep his current squad intact.

City opted not to bring in a left back as a stop-gap signing, following early season injuries to Dimi Giannoulis and Sam McCallum.

The return to fitness of Sam Byram in the past two league games eased the urgency to act, with Giannoulis and McCallum not expected to return until either side of the World Cup.

Norwich signed South American duo Gabby Sara and Marcelino Nunez earlier this summer, along with loan moves for Isaac Hayden and Aaron Ramsey.

Back up striker Jordan Hugill had been linked with Championship duo Cardiff and Birmingham, but the only piece of deadline day business was a recall for Flynn Clarke from a season long loan at Walsall.

The young midfielder had failed to make a league appearance for the Saddlers and re-joined the Canaries’ development set-up.

Aarons has been one of the success stories from the City academy, previously attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, but Smith believes he is far from the finished article.

“He is still a work in progress,” he said recently. “People forget he's still a young lad, and he still wants to learn, which is really, really, really good. We have done some individual work with him already since we came to the club.

"One-on-one defending tactically, his distances from the centre half, but also on the ball as well in the final third. That's an area where I think he can improve.

“We all knew he was a good player before we came in. He'd been a very attacking full back from what I had seen before I got here, and I wanted to have a look at him defensively and see how he dealt with that. He deals with it really well.

"Certainly in the Premier League last year he got forward a lot less than then he was doing before because I wanted to make us a little bit more solid defensively. The one thing he knows that he's got to work on is his final ball into the box as well.

"He scored the goal against Wigan this season, but I feel that he should create more assists and goals from the areas he gets into.”