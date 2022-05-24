Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Aarons an ideal fit for Man United - Rio

Paddy Davitt

Published: 9:12 AM May 24, 2022
Max Aarons applauds the Norwich City fans after Sunday's 5-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham

Max Aarons applauds the Norwich City fans after Sunday's 5-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City full back Max Aarons should be on the radar of new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, according to former Reds' defender Rio Ferdinand.

The well-respected media pundit, who is part of the New Era agency that represent Aarons, believes the 22-year-old could have a lasting impact at Old Trafford.

Aarons has been linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with the likes of Barcelona, Roma and Bayern Munich all admirers in the past. 

The academy product has two years left on his current Carrow Road deal but Ferdinand, speaking on the latest episode of his Youtube show, Vibe with Five, believes Aarons is now ready to make the step up.

“Someone like Max Aarons you could put him like a Chris Smalling-type signing where they come in and they have an impact,” he said.

“They may not be straight starters immediately but they go and they stay there for 10 years and have a really good career and they impact the club at different levels.”

Dean Smith made it clear, ahead of City's top flight finale against Tottenham, any exits this coming summer will be on the club's terms.

“For anybody to move in football, three things have to happen. One is you need a buyer, a willing buyer, then there has to be a willing seller, and then they have to come to an agreement. It’s quite simple,” he said. “Any player that comes in and states that they’ve got a desire to want to move, then three things have to align for that to happen.

“They’re all professional sportsmen, they all know and understand the business they are in. In my experience, I’ve never had any problem with anybody over that, because you treat them like humans, and you get respect for that."

Aarons made his 150th senior appearance for the club in the last campaign, and has been a key part of two Championship title winning squads.

Smith does have other full back options now in his squad, with Sam Byram's return from long term injury and youngster Bali Mumba.


