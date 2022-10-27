Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

News

City fans encouraged to join applause in memory of supporter Trevor March

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM October 27, 2022
Trevor March

Norwich City fans are being encouraged to partake in a minute's applause in tribute of Canaries fan Trevor March - Credit: Harry March

Norwich City fans are being invited to join a tribute for Canaries fan Trevor March at Saturday's Championship game against Stoke City at Carrow Road. 

Trevor, 74, passed away suddenly last Friday and spent his entire life following the Canaries.

Every Friday, he would place a bet on the Canaries to win their upcoming match 3-1 regardless of opposition. 

Supporters of both Norwich City and Saturday's opposition, Stoke, are being encouraged by Trevor's family to pay tribute to his life with an applause on the 74th minute of the game at Carrow Road. 

City winger Onel Hernandez has shared a post on social media to help spread the message to supporters ahead of the game, with Canaries legend Bryan Gunn also posting a message to encourage fans to join in with the applause. 

Trevor's grandson, Harry March, has led the call for supporters to join in with the tribute at Saturday's game in memory of his grandad. 

Paying tribute to his grandad, Harry said: "He was a wonderful man and a wonderful grandad.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Get rid of Smith' - City fans react to Burnley loss
  2. 2 Smith takeaways: Paying the penalty; 1 win in 8; injuries
  3. 3 Chris Sutton: Norwich must display patience over Smith's future
  1. 4 Hayden's call for leaders amid Norwich's Championship slump
  2. 5 CLARETS 1 CANARIES 0 - Key moments, player ratings and stats
  3. 6 Paddy's Pointers: Burnley 1-0 City
  4. 7 Jonathan Blathwayt: Is it time for City and Smith to go separate ways?
  5. 8 Mike Taylor: The case for the defence on Smith and City
  6. 9 City players helping to develop Smith strategy
  7. 10 Young City star signs first professional deal

"He never went without a smile on his face. He would speak to anyone and everyone. I’ve got some amazing memories to remember him by."

Trevor March

Trevor March, left, with his three sisters Mary, Christine and Geraldine. - Credit: March Family

Trevor's sisters, Geraldine, Mary and Christine added: "As a family, we are shocked and saddened by the passing of our beloved brother Trevor. 

"He was a popular, much-loved man who had family at his core. He was married to wife Linda and was very proud of his three children, grandchildren and ever-extending family. 

"The applause will mean so much to our family and provide comfort at what has been a terribly difficult time. Trevor loved Norwich City and would take great joy whenever they won a game - especially if the scoreline was 3-1. 

"We will all miss him terribly."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Gabriel Sara missed Norwich City's 2-2 Championship draw at Sheffield United through illness

Press conference

PRESSER: Burnley v Norwich City - late calls; major McCallum boost

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
NCFC

Match Coverage

Follow live updates of Burnley v Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City's defence had a torrid second half in a 2-2 Championship draw at Sheffield United

Interview

Cause and effect shaping City's destiny

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Tomkinson of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road, No

Starting XIs

STARTING XIs: Tomkinson, McCallum start for Burnley trip

Samuel Seaman

Author Picture Icon