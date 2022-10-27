City fans encouraged to join applause in memory of supporter Trevor March

News

Norwich City fans are being encouraged to partake in a minute's applause in tribute of Canaries fan Trevor March - Credit: Harry March

Norwich City fans are being invited to join a tribute for Canaries fan Trevor March at Saturday's Championship game against Stoke City at Carrow Road.

Trevor, 74, passed away suddenly last Friday and spent his entire life following the Canaries.

Sadly, my grandad & lifelong Norwich fan, Trevor March, passed away unexpectedly on Friday night, aged 74. He always backed 3-1 Norwich, no matter what. I would love for Norwich fans to join me in a 74th minute applause at home to Stoke on Saturday to celebrate his life 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/wcTULwDZkG — H (@HMarchy21) October 26, 2022

Every Friday, he would place a bet on the Canaries to win their upcoming match 3-1 regardless of opposition.

Supporters of both Norwich City and Saturday's opposition, Stoke, are being encouraged by Trevor's family to pay tribute to his life with an applause on the 74th minute of the game at Carrow Road.

City winger Onel Hernandez has shared a post on social media to help spread the message to supporters ahead of the game, with Canaries legend Bryan Gunn also posting a message to encourage fans to join in with the applause.

Trevor's grandson, Harry March, has led the call for supporters to join in with the tribute at Saturday's game in memory of his grandad.

Paying tribute to his grandad, Harry said: "He was a wonderful man and a wonderful grandad.

"He never went without a smile on his face. He would speak to anyone and everyone. I’ve got some amazing memories to remember him by."

Trevor March, left, with his three sisters Mary, Christine and Geraldine. - Credit: March Family

Trevor's sisters, Geraldine, Mary and Christine added: "As a family, we are shocked and saddened by the passing of our beloved brother Trevor.

"He was a popular, much-loved man who had family at his core. He was married to wife Linda and was very proud of his three children, grandchildren and ever-extending family.

"The applause will mean so much to our family and provide comfort at what has been a terribly difficult time. Trevor loved Norwich City and would take great joy whenever they won a game - especially if the scoreline was 3-1.

"We will all miss him terribly."