Tzolis in perfect place after ‘hard’ City spell

Expert opinion

Norwich City winger Christos Tzolis is spending this season on loan at Dutch side FC Twente. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City wide player Christos Tzolis’ switch to FC Twente stacks up for all parties.

The 20-year-old has already notched three goals in his first nine appearances, and could start his fifth Eredivisie game in Sunday’s trip to AZ Alkmaar.

Dean Smith sanctioned a season long loan move from the Canaries after a disappointing debut season in green and yellow.

Tzolis only made three Premier League starts following his big-money move from PAOK Salonika.

Former City head coach Daniel Farke hailed him one of the best attacking talents of his generation across Europe with the potential to become world class.

Ex-Greek national boss and one-time coach of FC Twente, John van 't Schip, worked with Tzolis and feels a stint in Dutch football will suit the flyer.

“A boy with a clear goal in mind,” he said, speaking to Dutch football site VoetbalPrimeur. “Before moving to Norwich, he had a starting position with PAOK over a longer period of time and he also made himself more prominent with the Greek team.

“When you go from PAOK to Norwich as a young player, you know you're just going to have a hard time. Norwich isn't the best club in England, but despite that it's just really hard to get to play.

"Club Brugge and Feyenoord were mentioned, but a step below might be perfect for Tzolis. The chance of playing at Twente is a lot bigger and that is what he needs.

“At Club Brugge, for example, you have to wait and see whether you will play there for a whole season. Tzolis will have to adjust for a while, but I think Twente will ultimately enjoy him a lot.”

The Greek international is under contract at Carrow Road until 2025 after moving for an initial £8.8m.

But Smith made it clear he would get limited game time in City’s Championship promotion quest.

"He is a player with lots of potential,” he said, following confirmation of his exit. “Unfortunately, he didn't play a lot of minutes last season. We still believe there is potential to come out of him.

"But we can't give him the amount of game time this season that he needs. In the long run for him and the football club we feel it is better for his development he goes out on loan. Then he comes back full of confidence after that."