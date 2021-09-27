Live
WATCH LIVE: City's U23s take on West Brom at the Walks
- Credit: Matthew Usher, Norwich City FC
Norwich City U23s make their first appearance at the Walks this week as they hope to continue their positive early season form with a victory over West Brom's youngsters.
Three wins from their opening five matches this season has left Alan Neilson's men in second place, with a win tonight enough to see them go level with early pacesetters Fulham at the top of Premier League 2 Division 2.
Their last league outing saw them record their second successive 3-3 draw away to Reading, coming from behind to rescue a point at the Madejski Stadium.
Striker Abu Kamara has been a standout for City's young stars, netting six goals in five matches. The teenager is currently the league's top scorer alongside Newcastle's Dylan Stephenson.
The young Canaries bounce into this game full of confidence after an impressive start to the campaign.
West Brom have also started the season brightly. The Baggies, managed by Richard Beale, have taken nine points from a possible 15 and will leapfrog Norwich with a victory in West Norfolk.
- Follow live updates of the game from the Walks with our Canaries correspondent Connor Southwell and watch the live stream via the blog above
Most Read
- 1 Six things you might have missed after City's sixth successive defeat
- 2 City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt
- 3 Injury blow for Norwich City loanee
- 4 Reader letter: How Roy Hodgson can save Norwich City
- 5 Lee Payne: I don't know if Norwich City can break this yo-yo cycle
- 6 ‘We will turn this around’ - Normann’s passionate Canaries defence
- 7 Paddy Davitt verdict: The wait for City's big bang theory
- 8 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Everton defeat
- 9 City keeper 'can't wait' to prove doubters wrong
- 10 Hints of quality on difficult day for Canaries defender