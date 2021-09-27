WATCH LIVE: City's U23s take on West Brom at the Walks

Live

Norwich City U23s are in action at the Walks tonight against West Brom. - Credit: Matthew Usher, Norwich City FC

Norwich City U23s make their first appearance at the Walks this week as they hope to continue their positive early season form with a victory over West Brom's youngsters.

Three wins from their opening five matches this season has left Alan Neilson's men in second place, with a win tonight enough to see them go level with early pacesetters Fulham at the top of Premier League 2 Division 2.

Their last league outing saw them record their second successive 3-3 draw away to Reading, coming from behind to rescue a point at the Madejski Stadium.

Striker Abu Kamara has been a standout for City's young stars, netting six goals in five matches. The teenager is currently the league's top scorer alongside Newcastle's Dylan Stephenson.

The young Canaries bounce into this game full of confidence after an impressive start to the campaign.

West Brom have also started the season brightly. The Baggies, managed by Richard Beale, have taken nine points from a possible 15 and will leapfrog Norwich with a victory in West Norfolk.

