Mumba on target as City youngsters thrash Wolves

Bali Mumba was on-target as Norwich City U23s beat Wolves 5-0.

Bali Mumba was on the scoresheet for Norwich City's U23s as they made light work of Wolves to thrash them 5-0 in the Premier League 2 Division 2.

Alan Neilson's men impressed as they dominated in Kidderminster, with Sam Byram completing 71 minutes of the game as he continued to step up his recovery.

City's U23s have now moved up to fifth in the table, just three points behind second-placed West Brom.

Mumba's strike opened the scoring. Jonathan Rowe netted a brace and the in-form Abu Kamara, who was training alongside the first team during Dean Smith's opening sessions as City boss, added a fourth soon after.

Tom Dickson-Peters completed the rout in stoppage time as Norwich secured an impressive victory on the road.

Mumba hasn't played an active role in the first team during the last few matches, but impressed from left-back and opened the scoring with a well-worked goal down the left side.

Liam Gibbs, who swapped Ipswich for the Canaries in the summer, picked out the on running Mumba with a chipped pass. The 20-year-old controlled with his chest before jinking inside and unleashing a fierce strike past goalkeeper Louie Moulden.

That set the tone for City, who grabbed their second goal just a minute later.

The ball bounced fortuitously for Regan Riley after Wolves failed to clear Byram's misplaced pass down the right. The ex-Bolton man surged forward and found Kamara in the box, who slotted Rowe in behind to finish emphatically.

Rowe grabbed his second six minutes after half-time as he stood unmarked in the area to dispatch Mumba's cross from the left into the back of the net with a cushioned header.

City's fourth came on the counter attack after Rowe robbed Justin Hubner of the ball on halfway.

Dickson-Peters brought the ball forward before squaring for Kamara, who showed composure to find the back of the net from close range to net his ninth goal of the campaign.

The Scotland U21 international latched onto Mumba's through ball into stoppage time before rolling the ball past Moulden and into the net for Norwich's fifth.

Jon Rowe bagged another brace for Norwich City's U23s as they beat Wolves 5-0.

- Wolves U23s: Moulden; Buur, Estrada (Scott, 63), Hubner; Birtwistle, Hesketh, Griffiths, Hodnett (Bueno, 75), Richards (c); Harkin, Roberts (Jordao, 63). Subs not used: Tipton, Farmer

- Bookings: Hubner 16, Hesketh 43, Roberts 47, Estrada 60

- Norwich City U23: Berry; Byram (c; Giurgi 71), Tomkinson, Warner, Mumba; Gibbs, Riley (Clarke, 48); Rowe, Kamara, Springett (Earley, 82); Dickson-Peters. Subs not used: St Paul, Hutchinson

- Goals: Mumba 19, Rowe 20 & 51, Kamara 57, Dickson-Peters 90+1

- Bookings: Byram 11, Gibbs 13, Tomkinson 47, Dickson-Peters 85

- Venue: Aggborough Stadium, Kidderminster

