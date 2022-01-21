'Out of this world' - Social media reacts to stunning Sargent strike

Opinion

Josh Sargent was the man of the moment after grabbing two important goals in Norwich City's 3-0 victory over Watford. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Stunning. Stupendous. Significant. Josh Sargent is off the mark for Norwich City and couldn't have chosen a more apt time to record his first Premier League goals.

Teemu Pukki's cross seemed to have travelled past the USA international before he produced a wonderful piece of improvisation to direct the ball into the net.

Both the goal line decision system and VAR held up the celebrations, but there was no robbing the 21-year-old of that moment in front of a packed, raucous and happy travelling contingent of City supporters.

Few have received more criticism than the American forward, with Sargent ending the evening being serenaded by delighted City supporters during his post-match media duties.

After the miss against Brighton and a failure to work himself onto the scoresheet, this would have a significant relief to Sargent and caps off a momentous fortnight that saw him become a father for the first time.

His jump for the second goal was almost fuelled by the confidence that was flowing through his veins. In the context of his individual and City's collective season, it may well turn out to be an important moment.

At ease, Sarge. Your mission is complete.

