'We need to sharpen up' - Frustrated City striker confident of improvement

Interview

Published: 10:21 AM September 19, 2021

Josh Sargent believes Norwich City can turn their fortunes around after a disappointing start to life back in the Premier League.

Togetherness and hard work will be the ingredients Norwich City require to improve upon their disappointing start to the Premier League season, according to Josh Sargent.

The Canaries defeat to Watford is their 15th successive top-flight loss and was greeted with boos from those supporters who remained inside Carrow Road when the final whistle was blown.

For many, this will feel like the same old story for City in the Premier League, but Sargent insists this current group of players has the ability to turn their fortunes around.

The American believes City can jumpstart their season with the help of a positive team spirit in the dressing room and graft at Colney.

“I can obviously understand why the fans are frustrated. We are frustrated as a team as well but we aren’t going to be discouraged. We will continue fighting and working hard for the points.

“It’s never fun getting zero points out of the first five games and I felt we were playing well in the first half, to be honest.

“We shut off in little moments and to concede like is very frustrating for the whole team. We need to sharpen up.

“I wouldn’t say that we are easy to play against. I think we’re a very strong team and that hasn’t shown with results yet but we’re going to keep working hard and hopefully get those points that we need.

“We have a good group of guys. I think we will be able to turn it around together pretty quickly."

The striker, who signed from German outfit Werder Bremen in the summer, was deployed as a right-winger but found himself drifting centrally in an attempt to support Teemu Pukki upfront.

His display contained plenty of endeavour and tireless running that saw him praised by supporters. When Sargent was replaced on the 70th minute, fans expressed their displeasure due to the nature of his performance.

On the boos that surrounded his substitution, Sargent admitted that change was pre-planned and about managing his fitness after a recent hamstring complaint.

“I was pretty tired," the American international admitted. "I think coming off my hamstring injury, I’m still not 100%. I’m still trying to be careful with that and managing my load but I felt good out there whilst I was playing."

NCFC extra: Paddy Davitt's player ratings after Canaries' 3-1 Watford defeat