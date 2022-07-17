City striker forced to cut short trial

News

Norwich City forward Sebastian Soto (pictured right) was on trial at Barnsley - Credit: Pieter Hoogeveen/1963-pictures

Sebastian Soto has returned to Norwich City after cutting short a trial at Barnsley due to a foot issue Reds’ chief Michael Duff claimed he kept under wraps.

The US international was not involved in the Tykes’ 0-0 friendly draw on Saturday against Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest.

Soto was scheduled to spend a week training with the League One club, after playing 30 minutes last weekend in a goalless warm up against Crewe.

The 21-year-old did initially return to Colney for testing this summer, but is among a small group who appear to have no part in Dean Smith’s plans for the Championship return.

Akin Famewo departed on a permanent transfer to Sheffield Wednesday, in a reported £50,000 deal. Attacking midfielder Josh Martin is another being tracked by a number of League One and League Two clubs

Now Reds’ boss Duff has confirmed Barnsley have dropped their interest in Soto.

“He came with a foot injury, didn’t tell anybody, tried to get through it but, after half an hour against Crewe, he realised that the wasn’t doing himself any justice,” he said. “That’s not something we’re looking at, at the minute.”

Barnsley announced a deal for former Ipswich forward James Norwood on Saturday. The Yorkshire club need attacking reinforcements after former Norwich FA Youth Cup winner Carlton Morris joined Luton Town recently.

Soto is in the final 12 months of his City contract, but never made a senior debut for the Canaries, after leaving German club Hannover in the summer of 2020.

He spent last season on loan with Porto ‘B’ and then Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

The Portuguese heavyweights declined to take up a buy option in their original deal, which saw the US international divert north of the border for the second part of last season.

The 21-year-old failed to score in 14 top flight appearances for Livingston.

The Californian did have a productive loan spell in Holland with Telstar in 2020/21, scoring seven goals in 12 league outings, which earned him a switch to Portugal.







