Pick your City centre back duo to face Watford

Published: 9:42 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 9:45 AM September 13, 2021

Daniel Farke's decision to hand Andrew Omobamidele a Premier League debut at Arsenal, and keep Ben Gibson and new signing Ozan Kabak on the bench, underlines the battle for places at the heart of the Norwich City defence.

The Irish teenager followed on from his first start for the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifier last week with a composed shift alongside captain Grant Hanley at the Emirates.

Farke suggested afterwards he wanted Omobamidele's pace against Arsenal's quick forwards, but with a full week of training ahead at Colney does he stick with the same pair for the Hornets' crunch Carrow Road visit this Saturday?

Kabak's second half appearance for Turkey last week was his first competitive minutes since April, after injury curtailed his Liverpool loan stint. But the on-loan Schalke defender is highly-rated and has been recruited to boost City's Premier League survival mission.

Farke, however, made it clear at his pre-match press call he will not blood the 21-year-old until he feels he is ready.

Gibson's successful season-long loan spell from Burnley became an £8m permanent move on promotion back to the Premier League. But the experienced defender had to come back from an ankle injury to feature in a difficult start against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

Hanley was another who endured a disrupted pre-season after injuring his hamstring for Scotland at Euro2020 and then contracting Covid. But the Scot has been an ever-present for club and country this campaign so far.

Christoph Zimmermann picked up an ankle injury in the build up to Arsenal and until Farke gives him the all clear is not included in the list of options for Watford's pending visit.

Farke toyed with a defensive three in pre-season but on the basis of his Premier League set up thus far we are after options to play in a central two.

